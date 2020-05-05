House fire in West Chester causes traffic delays on Route 202

WESTTOWN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A house fire in Westtown Township causes road closures in the area on Tuesday morning.The fire broke out just before 6 a.m. on the 1100 block of Old Wilmington Pike in West Chester.Firefighters arrived to find flames showing from the second and third floors of a single-family home.Officials closed southbound Route 202 in the area of Route 926 and delays are expected in the area.There are no reports of injuries.