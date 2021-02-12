West Chester barricade situation forces residents to shelter in place

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A barricade incident prompted residents to shelter in place in West Chester, Pennsylvania on Thursday night.

Police surrounded a home on the 900 block of Cornwallis Drive after an armed suspect barricaded himself inside for several hours.

Authorities confirm the incident ended just before 11 p.m.

There was no immediate word on what led up to the incident.


Police have not identified the suspect or revealed if anyone was injured Thursday night.
