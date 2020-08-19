Police investigating West Chester assault want to identify group

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A young woman is recovering from an attack in Chester County.West Chester police released photos Tuesday of a group of people they want to talk to in connection to the assault.It happened around 2 a.m. Saturday in the 50 block of West Gay Street.A 21-year-old woman told police the group of people chased her down and left her with injuries to her face.Anyone with information should contact the West Chester Detectives Unit at 610-436-1337.