Police investigating West Chester assault want to identify group

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A young woman is recovering from an attack in Chester County.

West Chester police released photos Tuesday of a group of people they want to talk to in connection to the assault.

It happened around 2 a.m. Saturday in the 50 block of West Gay Street.

A 21-year-old woman told police the group of people chased her down and left her with injuries to her face.

Anyone with information should contact the West Chester Detectives Unit at 610-436-1337.
