WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Chester County are investigating two separate sexual assaults that happened in the same area around the same time.Police say the sexual assaults took place between midnight and 1 a.m. on Thursday, April 29, around South Matlack and East Nields streets.The West Chester Borough Police Department released pictures of a suspect on Tuesday.They say the victims didn't know the suspect.Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed either of these incidents is asked to contact the West Chester Police Department Criminal Investigators Division at 610-696-2700.