Bomb threat forces evacuation at Chester County retirement center

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A bomb threat forced a Chester County senior center to evacuate on Sunday morning.

West Goshen Police Department was dispatched to the Arbour Square retirement community on the 1200 block of Ward Avenue in West Chester just before 8 a.m.

Officials said after assessing the situation, a decision was made to evacuate the building.

Residents were later allowed to return after no threat was found.

No injuries were reported.

The incident is still under investigation by the West Goshen Township Police Department.
