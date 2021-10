PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager dead in the city's West Oak Lane section on Sunday.It happened around 4:30 p.m. on the 1700 block of 68th Avenue.Police say an 18-year-old male was shot 13 times.The teen was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.