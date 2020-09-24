Man wearing Burger King uniform found shot to death on West Oak Lane sidewalk

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police found a man wearing his work uniform shot to death on the sidewalk of a West Oak Lane street.Officers were called to the 7100 block of 19th Street shortly after midnight.Detectives said the man was wearing a Burger King uniform and found his sneakers and his hat nearby.Police are also looking at a vehicle found nearby they say was stolen during a home invasion robbery and abandoned by the suspects in the shooting.There is no word if the two incidents are related at this time.