Driver stabbed during attempted carjacking at West Philadelphia gas station

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is recovering after a violent carjacking attempt in West Philadelphia.

It happened in the parking lot of the Sunoco gas station at 52nd Street and Lancaster Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say the victim was stabbed in the chest while stopping the would-be carjacker from stealing his sports car.

That victim was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition.

There has been no word on any arrests.

Unfortunately, this incident is part of a growing statistic.

Carjackings are up 12 percent across Philadelphia this year.