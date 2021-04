EMBED >More News Videos A carjacking victim is recounting the chaotic moments as she was forced out of her vehicle by a suspect who led Philadelphia officers on a wild chase through city streets on Friday night.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A delivery driver came under attack during a carjacking in West Philadelphia.It happened at 64th and Media streets around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.Police believe the victim was pistol-whipped and suffered injuries to the face.The suspect drove off in the stolen vehicle, described as a blue Buick Century sedan.The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.