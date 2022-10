Man shot 4 times in the back in West Philadelphia homicide

Police say the victim, a man in his late 20s, was shot four times in the back.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot and killed in West Philadelphia Monday night.

It happened just before 9 p.m. on the 800 block of South 48th Street near Baltimore Avenue.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made.