PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A child is among two people injured in a fast-moving fire in West Philadelphia.The flames broke out in a row home on the 200 block of South Edgewood Street around 2:30 a.m. Friday.Officials say a 12-year-old girl is being treated for smoke inhalation at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.She is listed in stable condition.Officials haven't released any more information on the second victim.The fire is under control and a cause is under investigation.