PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A heavy fire in West Philadelphia ended with the death of a 36-year-old man.
Authorities say a second man escaped the flames by jumping from a window.
Firefighters responded to the 100 block of Edgewood Street just after 10:00 a.m. on Sunday.
Investigators say a 66-year-old man escaped the fire.
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition with second-degree burns on his face and body.
The 36-year-old victim was found unresponsive inside the home.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
West Philadelphia fire leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured
