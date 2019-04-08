West Philadelphia fire leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A heavy fire in West Philadelphia ended with the death of a 36-year-old man.

Authorities say a second man escaped the flames by jumping from a window.

Firefighters responded to the 100 block of Edgewood Street just after 10:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Investigators say a 66-year-old man escaped the fire.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition with second-degree burns on his face and body.

The 36-year-old victim was found unresponsive inside the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphia newsfire
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
NJ stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
2 men shot outside Mantua bar
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
More TOP STORIES News