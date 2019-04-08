West Philadelphia fire leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A heavy fire in West Philadelphia ended with the death of a 36-year-old man.Authorities say a second man escaped the flames by jumping from a window.Firefighters responded to the 100 block of Edgewood Street just after 10:00 a.m. on Sunday.Investigators say a 66-year-old man escaped the fire.He was taken to the hospital in critical condition with second-degree burns on his face and body.The 36-year-old victim was found unresponsive inside the home.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.