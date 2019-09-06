West Philadelphia homes evacuated due to fire

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Homes in West Philadelphia have been evacuated due to a morning fire.

It started around 5:35 a.m. Friday on the 4500 block of Laird Street.

Arriving crews found flames showing from the first floor of a rowhome. The fire spread to upper floors and the roof.

Firefighters began evacuating neighbors along the block as a precaution.

The view from Chopper 6 appeared to show multiple rowhomes suffered damaged.

The fire was declared under control around 6:30 a.m.

There are no reports of injuries.
