Philadelphia police need assistance locating missing 67-year-old Thalia Devaughn

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public's assistance in locating 67-year-old missing adult person Thalia Devaughn.She was last seen on Saturday, May 8, on the 5800 block of Haverford Avenue.She is 5'6", 180 lbs, medium build, medium brown complexion, brown eyes, and brown hair. She was last seen driving a tan color 2000 Toyota Camry.Anyone with any information on Devaughn's whereabouts is asked to please contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or 911.