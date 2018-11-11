West Philadelphia shooting caught on camera

EMBED </>More Videos

West Philadelphia shooting caught on camera. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on November 11, 2018.

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A camera captured a shooting of a man overnight in West Philadelphia.

Police say 10 shots were fired, and at least one of them hit a man in his 20s in the leg.

The victim was rushed to Penn Presbyterian.

His wallet and phone were found at the scene in the 100 block of North 52nd Street.

A bullet also shattered a car window.

A camera just feet away holds the clue to the shooter's identity, who is still on the run this morning.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshooting
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
23 dead in Northern California wildfire
2 injured in crash on Schuylkill Expressway
Cold Saturday night perfect for ice skating in Center City
Police search for suspect who set car on fire in Juniata
Golden Tate prepares to make Birds debut against the Cowboys
Police search for vehicle that struck and killed a teenage boy in Rhawnhurst
Police search for lottery ticket thieves in Bensalem
Man killed after being struck by 2 hit-and-run vehicles in Tacony
Show More
Young father's 2016 murder remains unsolved
Here's where to get Veterans Day freebies
Man critical after being shot 5 times in Strawberry Mansion
Plane crashes after takeoff at Cape May Airport
Timberwolves agree to trade Jimmy Butler to 76ers
More News