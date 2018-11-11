West Philadelphia shooting caught on camera

A camera captured a shooting of a man overnight in West Philadelphia.Police say 10 shots were fired, and at least one of them hit a man in his 20s in the leg.The victim was rushed to Penn Presbyterian.His wallet and phone were found at the scene in the 100 block of North 52nd Street.A bullet also shattered a car window.A camera just feet away holds the clue to the shooter's identity, who is still on the run this morning.------