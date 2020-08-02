Boy, 7, extremely critical after shot in head in West Philadelphia, police say

The shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. on the 200 block of North Simpson Street.
Police say the 7-year-old child, whose identity has not yet been confirmed, was shot in the head. He is in Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in extremely critical condition.
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says the child was playing with a toy on the porch when a group of men exchanged gunfire.
OUTLAW: Child was playing on porch with you when group of men exchanged gunfire. Seven year old was struck in the head.@6abc pic.twitter.com/16ngT9eCT8— George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) August 2, 2020
Police took him to Children's Hospital in extremely critical condition.
One arrest has been made. Police are looking into what might have prompted the exchange of gunfire.
No weapons have been recovered.
Investigators said it is not clear how many guns may have been involved. At least 16 bullet casings were found at the scene. No weapons have been recovered.
Neighbors say they've had enough of the violence on their block
"A 7-year-old little boy can't play in his own neighborhood," said Aaron Morse. "These guys don't know what they're doing with these firearms."
Police are focusing some of their attention on a truck. They say a man inside fled on foot before being apprehended; he is believed to be connected to the shooting.
Outlaw said surveillance video from a nearby camera may prove useful in the investigation. She also touched on the violence that has plagued this block before, denouncing it.
She said she is hopeful that this case will come to a quick resolution.
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw issued a statement that reads:
We are heartbroken by the tragedy that occurred this evening on the 200 block of Simpson Street. An innocent seven-year-old was struck by gunfire and is in grave condition. Although an individual has been taken into custody, that does not diminish the impact this senseless act has on the child, his family, and the entire community.
Criminal acts such as this have no place in our communities, and we are committed to securing justice and promoting healing for all who are affected. While every act of gun violence is lamentable, it is especially tragic when the victim is among our most vulnerable; and it is our collective responsibility - police, and community - to ensure that our children are safe and well-protected. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the precious child and his family.