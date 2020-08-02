Boy, 7, extremely critical after shot in head in West Philadelphia, police say

OUTLAW: Child was playing on porch with you when group of men exchanged gunfire. Seven year old was struck in the head.@6abc pic.twitter.com/16ngT9eCT8 — George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) August 2, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said a 7-year-old boy was shot in the head while he was playing on the porch of his West Philadelphia home Saturday night.The shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. on the 200 block of North Simpson Street.Police say the 7-year-old child, whose identity has not yet been confirmed, was shot in the head. He is in Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in extremely critical condition.Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says the child was playing with a toy on the porch when a group of men exchanged gunfire.Police took him to Children's Hospital in extremely critical condition.One arrest has been made. Police are looking into what might have prompted the exchange of gunfire.No weapons have been recovered.Investigators said it is not clear how many guns may have been involved. At least 16 bullet casings were found at the scene. No weapons have been recovered.Neighbors say they've had enough of the violence on their block"A 7-year-old little boy can't play in his own neighborhood," said Aaron Morse. "These guys don't know what they're doing with these firearms."Police are focusing some of their attention on a truck. They say a man inside fled on foot before being apprehended; he is believed to be connected to the shooting.Outlaw said surveillance video from a nearby camera may prove useful in the investigation. She also touched on the violence that has plagued this block before, denouncing it.She said she is hopeful that this case will come to a quick resolution.