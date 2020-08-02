PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating the shooting of a child Saturday in West Philadelphia that has left the victim fighting for life.
The shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. on the 200 block of North Simpson Street.
Police say the 7-year-old child, whose identity has not yet been confirmed, was shot in the head.
Police took him to Children's Hospital in extremely critical condition.
One arrest has been made. Police are investigating the cause of the incident.
No weapons have been recovered.
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw issued a statement that reads:
We are heartbroken by the tragedy that occurred this evening on the 200 block of Simpson Street. An innocent seven-year-old was struck by gunfire and is in grave condition. Although an individual has been taken into custody, that does not diminish the impact this senseless act has on the child, his family, and the entire community.
Criminal acts such as this have no place in our communities, and we are committed to securing justice and promoting healing for all who are affected. While every act of gun violence is lamentable, it is especially tragic when the victim is among our most vulnerable; and it is our collective responsibility - police, and community - to ensure that our children are safe and well-protected. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the precious child and his family.
Child shot in the head; listed in extreme critical condition: Police
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News