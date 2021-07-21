Vehicle recovered but suspects still sought in gunfight that injured 1-year-old

INFANT SHOT: Video obtained by @6abc show the harrowing moments a one year old was shot inside a convenience store in West Philadelphia over the weekend.



PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in finding the suspects who shot a 1-year-old child during a gunfight.It happened over the weekend at a store on the corner of 50th Street and Haverford Avenue in West Philadelphia.Video obtained by Action News shows the hail of gunfire inside and outside of the store as a mother held her 1-year-old girl.The girl was shot in the leg as the bullets started flying. She was rushed to an area hospital where she's expected to survive her injuries.During a gun violence press conference on Wednesday, police announced that a white SUV that was being sought in the shooting was recovered, but officers are still searching for the suspects who unleashed a barrage of bullets from outside of the store.Store owner Majid Choudary was there when it all unfolded."The day when that happened, that night I couldn't even sleep because my mind was still hearing that voice," Choudary said.Police say a 26-year-old man who engaged in the shootout was shot in the arm and expected to survive. He was not permitted to have a weapon, police said.Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.According to 6abc's Data Journalism Team, as of July 20, 1,289 people had been shot in Philadelphia so far in 2021, which is up about 29% from this time last year. This number includes 268 people who were shot and killed, which is up about 44%.That includes 123 children (under the age of 18) shot in Philadelphia so far in 2021, which is up 50% from 2020. And this number includes 21 children who were shot and killed, up 250% from this time last year.That means 3.5 times as many children have been killed by gun violence in Philadelphia so far this year compared to this time last year.In comparison to other major cities, 6abc's Data Journalism Team found that so far in 2021, Philadelphia has had a higher homicide rate than both Chicago and New York City. Philadelphia has had about 19 homicides for every 100,000 residents, compared to about 15 in Chicago and just one in New York City.