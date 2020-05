Man charged with killing West Philly family members deemed incompetent to stand trial

EMBED >More News Videos Man confesses to killing 4 family members in West Philadelphia. Maggie Kent repots on Action News at 5 on Oct. 31, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The case against a man charged with killing four family members in West Philadelphia is on hold.Police say 29-year-old Maurice Louis confessed to shooting and killing his mother, Janet Woodson Holmes, step-father, Leslie Holmes, and two half-brothers, Sy-eed Woodson and Leslie Holmes Jr., in the head with a shotgun. On Tuesday, Louis was deemed incompetent to stand trial.The murders happened inside the family home on the 5000 block of Walton Avenue on October 30.Responding officers found Louis in a bedroom drinking a bottle of vodka, with a rifle case nearby.At the time, relatives told Action News that Louis had been clinically diagnosed with depression.The next court hearing in the case is scheduled for February 12.