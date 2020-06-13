Man, 12 year-old girl shot in West Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting tonight in West Philadelphia.

One of the victims being a 12-year-old girl. The shootings happened around 9 p.m. on the 1300 block of North Wanamaker Street.

Police say two people were shot, the 12-year-old girl was shot in the leg and a male was shot in the jaw. The two victims whose identities remain unknown were taken to Lankenau Hospital.

No word yet on their conditions. No arrests and no weapon were recovered.
