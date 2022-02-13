shooting

Man shot in the back of the head in West Philadelphia

Officers say they found a gun under a parked car near the crime scene.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man shot in the back of the head in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in extremely critical condition after he was shot in the back of the head.

Police say the victim was shot at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday along the 200 block of North Memphis Street in West Philadelphia.

Officers say they found a gun under a parked car near the crime scene.

They are still trying to figure out a motive.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west philadelphiashooting
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Man in critical condition after being shot outside convenience store
Police: 2 dead after shootings less than 24 hours apart in SW Philly
Police: 19-year-old killed outside NJ shopping center parking lot
Police: Gopuff driver shot multiple times in South Philly
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Colder, Light Snow
Police investigate double homicide in Kingsessing
Man in critical condition after being shot outside convenience store
Super Bowl LVI has many Philadelphia area connections
Several thousand dollars, car stolen during home invasion
Police: Large group of teens causes disruption in Center City
What you need to know for Super Bowl Sunday
Show More
Residents take advantage of warm weather ahead of expected snow
Officials hold vigil to remember Philly police officer killed in 2009
James Harden arrives in Philadelphia
Fake cryptocurrency business scams job seekers out of thousands
Officials investigate police-involved shooting in Trenton, NJ
More TOP STORIES News