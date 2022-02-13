Man shot in the back of the head in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in extremely critical condition after he was shot in the back of the head.
Police say the victim was shot at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday along the 200 block of North Memphis Street in West Philadelphia.
Officers say they found a gun under a parked car near the crime scene.
They are still trying to figure out a motive.
