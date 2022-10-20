Man shot multiple times outside West Philadelphia bar

Officers received witness statements from bar patrons and employees, who say both the victim and alleged gunman were at the bar before the shooting, but it did not appear there was any altercation between them.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot more than a dozen times outside a bar in West Philadelphia.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at 62nd and Market streets.

Police arrived at the scene but did not find a shooting victim.

Police say surveillance video shows the gunman fired shots into a vehicle at close range.

That's when investigators say a third person got inside the car and drove the 37-year- old victim to the hospital.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

"Based on the crime scene we know at least 14 shots were fired from a semi-automatic weapon," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Officers received witness statements from bar patrons and employees; they say both the victim and alleged gunman were at the bar before the shooting, but it did not appear there was any altercation between them.

Officers claim the surveillance video clearly shows the suspect.