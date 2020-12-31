shooting

Man walking home from work shot multiple times in West Philadelphia

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man walking home from work was shot multiple times in West Philadelphia, police said.

It happened around 11:55 p.m. Wednesday on the 200 block of North 56th Street.

Philadelphia police officers on patrol in the area heard the sound of multiple gunshots, according to Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Once on the scene, officers found a 26-year-old man lying on the sidewalk.

"He was shot multiple times in his groin, back, and both legs," Small said.

He was taken Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he underwent surgery. He is listed in stable condition.

At least 12 shots were fired, Small said.

The entire incident was captured on home surveillance cameras.

Small said the video shows the suspect follow the victim and shoot multiple times at his back. The victim was able to run about 100 feet where he collapsed.

The shooter fled toward Market Street.

Small hopes the video can be enhanced and help identify the suspect.

The victim was four blocks from his home when he was shot.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west philadelphiashootingsurveillance video
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Man charged in fatal shooting of teen at Nockamixon State Park
US serviceman charged in Illinois bowling alley shooting that killed 3
Philadelphia police investigate death of 18-year-old man
Illinois bowling alley shooting leaves 3 dead, 3 hurt
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Wolf to let some COVID-19 restrictions expire on Monday
$2K checks all but dead, McConnell says Congress has provided enough pandemic aid
Philly area offers options for New Year's Eve amid pandemic
See who's performing during 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' on ABC
Indoor sports in N.J. to resume in 2021; raises new concerns
Anti-violence leader frustrated as Philly nears 500 homicides on the year
Man charged in fatal shooting of teen at Nockamixon State Park
Show More
Sportmix pet food recalled for potentially fatal levels of aflatoxin after 28 dogs die
New COVID-19 variant found in SoCal, Newsom says
Announcer Keith Jones retires from Parx after 34 years of calling races
Beloved pediatrician gets emotional send-off ahead of retirement
AccuWeather: Tracking Three Rounds of Rain
More TOP STORIES News