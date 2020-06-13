12-year-old girl, man shot in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 12-year-old girl was one of the victims injured during a double shooting in West Philadelphia, police said.It happened around 9 p.m. Friday on the 1300 block of North Wanamaker Street.Police said the 12-year-old girl was shot in the leg. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.A man was shot in the jaw and is listed in critical condition.No arrests have been made.