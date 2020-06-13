12-year-old girl, man shot in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 12-year-old girl was one of the victims injured during a double shooting in West Philadelphia, police said.

It happened around 9 p.m. Friday on the 1300 block of North Wanamaker Street.

Police said the 12-year-old girl was shot in the leg. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

A man was shot in the jaw and is listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.
