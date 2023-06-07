Woman shot near home, man critically injured in West Philadelphia

Officers rushed the victims to the hospital in critical condition.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man and woman are in critical condition after being shot in West Philadelphia Monday night, according to police.

The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Brooklyn Street.

Investigators said a 38-year-old woman was shot in the head near her home on the block.

"We found three spent shell casings all just a few feet from where she was lying, so clearly the shooter or shooters walked right up to her and fired the three shots," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

A 39-year-old man was shot twice in the back while trying to get away, police said.

Officers rushed the victims to the hospital in critical condition.

A witness who said she just moved from North Philadelphia to get away from gun violence said the block is usually quiet, but now she's dealing with it again after hearing gunshots and seeing police rush the victims to the hospital.

"I heard a 'pow, pow, pow, pow,'" the witness said. "I came outside and stood on the steps. It was pretty cloudy. No sooner than I stepped off the steps, I seen about 10 to 15 cop cars. I walked to the corner and I seen them scooping the victim, a female, and seen them scooping a man."

Investigators said they are working to learn what led to the shooting.