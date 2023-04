A 16-year-old is fighting for his life after a shooting late Friday night at a SEPTA station in West Philadelphia.

Police say there were around 20 spent shell casings on the scene.

The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. at the 52nd Street station at 52nd and Market.

The teen is now hospitalized in critical condition.

There was no word on a motive for this shooting.

No arrests have been made.

