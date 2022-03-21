PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- New surveillance video captures the horrifying moment a barrage of bullets were fired outside a West Philadelphia club early Saturday morning.
Investigators said an off-duty Philadelphia police officer was one of several people who came under fire while working with a security team at the door of Spades Restaurant and Lounge on the 4000 block of Lancaster Avenue.
Police say a man inside was creating a problem, so he was kicked out around 1:40 a.m.
He then went across the street and shot at the security guards and the officer.
They fired back but the man ran away and then drove off.
Neither the guards nor the officer were hit.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call police.
Video shows moment gunman fires at off-duty cop, security guards outside West Philadelphia club
Police say a man who had been kicked out of a party went across the street and opened fire.
SURVEILLANCE VIDEO
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News