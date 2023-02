Police investigate fatal shooting, car crash in West Philadelphia

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is dead after he was shot while inside a vehicle on Friday morning in West Philadelphia.

It happened in the area of 54th and Locust streets just before 9 a.m.

Police say a vehicle connected to the shooting incident was found at 56th and Locust with heavy damage.

An officer was injured trying to help a man out of the vehicle that crashed in that area.

Police haven't said how the two incidents are connected.