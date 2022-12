Police arrived to the scene and took the woman to the hospital.

Woman shot 3 times while in car in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman was hospitalized after being shot three times while in a car in West Philadelphia.

This happened around 5 a.m. Sunday on Race Street, between North 54th and 55th streets.

Police arrived and took the woman to the hospital.

They found three shell casings at the scene, but have not provided details on a shooter or a possible motive.