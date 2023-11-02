Mom, 16-year-old daughter shot through front door of West Philly home: 'I don't feel safe here'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting in West Philadelphia that sent a mother and her teenage daughter to the hospital Wednesday night.

Investigators say the shooting happened around 7 p.m. on the 5700 block of Spruce Street while 52-year-old Kada Upshur was home with her family.

"I don't feel safe here and I don't know where to go," she said Thursday while looking around her house.

There's shattered glass on her porch. Her front door is now boarded up and there's a bullet hole in her window, but she said she's thankful.

"I thank God that he was with us because the bullets went in and out. I'll have some pain, I'll have some bruising, but I'll be here," she said.

She was shot in the hip and her 16-year-old daughter Kariyma was shot in the leg.

It all started when she says two young men she didn't know knocked on her door.

"He was very polite, thank you ma'am, appreciate it, you know, so I didn't think there was hostility," she said.

Upshur said the shooters were looking for her son's friend, so she went looking in her house for him and he wasn't there.

"That's what set him in a frenzy and he threatened my son," she said of the shooter.

Then, Upshur said he pulled out a gun. She tried to close the door, but the bullets came shattering through the glass.

Police say suspects got away on bikes.

"These young guys don't have regard for human life and they're killing one another but they're leaving the women here to take care of the home," she said.

Both Upshur and her daughter were treated at Penn Presbyterian and are home recovering, but she says he's lost her sense of safety.

"I still have to worry about my son going to school every day and that's a parent's worst nightmare," she said.

Sources tell Action News police originally picked up a person of interest last night, but that individual is no longer a suspect.

Police continue to investigate and are looking for the shooter.