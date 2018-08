West Philadelphia triple shooting injures man, teens

A 20-year-old man and two teenagers were injured during a shooting in West Philadelphia.It happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. Thursday at 60th and Spruce streets.Police say the 20-year-old was shot in the stomach. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Two 18-year-old men were shot in the arms and legs. They are hospitalized in stable condition.Police say a red minivan was seen driving away from the scene.Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from the neighborhood.Around an hour later, and just blocks away, police were called to a double shooting that injured a 95-year-old and a 32-year-old man. The shootings do not appear to be related at this time.------