West Philadelphia triple shooting injures man, teens

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A 20-year-old man and two teenagers were injured during a shooting in West Philadelphia.
It happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. Thursday at 60th and Spruce streets.
Police say the 20-year-old was shot in the stomach. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Two 18-year-old men were shot in the arms and legs. They are hospitalized in stable condition.
Police say a red minivan was seen driving away from the scene.
Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from the neighborhood.
Around an hour later, and just blocks away, police were called to a double shooting that injured a 95-year-old and a 32-year-old man. The shootings do not appear to be related at this time.
