SHOOTING

West Philadelphia triple shooting injures man, teens

Triple shooting in West Philadelphia. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on July 12, 2018. (WPVI)

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A 20-year-old man and two teenagers were injured during a shooting in West Philadelphia.

It happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. Thursday at 60th and Spruce streets.

Police say the 20-year-old was shot in the stomach. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Two 18-year-old men were shot in the arms and legs. They are hospitalized in stable condition.

Police say a red minivan was seen driving away from the scene.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from the neighborhood.

Around an hour later, and just blocks away, police were called to a double shooting that injured a 95-year-old and a 32-year-old man. The shootings do not appear to be related at this time.
