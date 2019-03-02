West Reading councilman arrested for robbing a pharmacy of pills

WEST READING, Pa. (WPVI) --Police have charged a local councilman with robbing a pharmacy for $16,000 worth of opioids.
Officers arrested 34-year-old Kirk Mullen of West Reading on Friday.
The Berks County district attorney says that Mullen held up the West Reading Drug Store while wearing a ski mask on February 19th.
He is accused of stealing prescription oxycodone and oxycontin.
The drugs are worth $80 a pill on the street.
DA John Adams says Mullen was planning to sell the drugs.
"We ourselves have not had many robberies in Berks County where only pills were taken. I think something we have to understand is there is an epidemic going on," said Adams.
Mullen has served on borough council since January of last year.
