West Reading councilman arrested for robbing a pharmacy of pills

Police have charged a local councilman with robbing a pharmacy for $16,000 worth of opioids.Officers arrested 34-year-old Kirk Mullen of West Reading on Friday.The Berks County district attorney says that Mullen held up the West Reading Drug Store while wearing a ski mask on February 19th.He is accused of stealing prescription oxycodone and oxycontin.The drugs are worth $80 a pill on the street.DA John Adams says Mullen was planning to sell the drugs."We ourselves have not had many robberies in Berks County where only pills were taken. I think something we have to understand is there is an epidemic going on," said Adams.Mullen has served on borough council since January of last year.