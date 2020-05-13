crime

West Whiteland Twp. police searching for suspects in large fraud investigation

WEST WHITELAND TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Chester County, Pennsylvania are searching for several suspects in connection with a large fraud investigation.

West Whiteland Township police say the group is responsible for vehicle, credit card and bank fraud impacting dozens of victims.

A warrant has been issued for Gabriel Morris.

Morris was last seen driving a black Mercedes which authorities believe he purchased and registered in another person's name.

Police have already captured 20-year-old Sante Bishop on charges of access device fraud, identity theft, receiving stolen property and other related offenses.

West Whiteland Township police say there are looking for more suspects.
