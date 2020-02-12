Caretaker accused of stealing more than $34,000 from victim in West Whiteland Township

WEST WHITELAND TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Coatesville woman is accused of stealing more than $34,000 from a woman she was supposed to be caring for, according to West Whiteland Township Police Department.Police said Charlique Boggs, 35, worked for the 68-year-old victim in a senior care capacity.The victim reported the theft of more than $34,000 in cash over a six-month period.The 68-year-old noticed someone had withdrawn money from her account and made two car payments, according to police.Police said Boggs became a suspect because her name was allegedly linked to the two car payments.Other information was obtained, police said, which allegedly linked Boggs to the thefts from the victim's bank account.Boggs was charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition, Access Device Fraud and Receiving Stolen Property.She was arraigned on Tuesday and her bail was set at $50,000.