New details revealed in crash that killed father, daughters and niece in Westville, NJ

The deadly crash happened on Gateway Boulevard in Westville, New Jersey
By
Father, 2 daughters and niece killed in Westville, NJ crash

WESTVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Westville, New Jersey say a father, his two daughters and niece were not wearing seatbelts before a fatal crash over the weekend.

It happened on July 31, around 9 p.m., on the 1000 block of Gateway Boulevard in Westville.

The crash claimed the life of 34-year-old George Ritter, his two daughters Alivia and Elsie, ages 9 and 5, and his 8-year-old niece Kenzie.

Police said on Tuesday that no one inside the 1987 black Ford Mustang was wearing seatbelts when Ritter crashed the vehicle outside of a Pellegrino Chevrolet dealership.

Pictured: George Ritter, his two daughters Alivia and Elsie, and his niece Kenzie.

Photo provided by family.



"I wish I could have her here next to me, give her one last hug because I never got to say goodbye to her," said Kenzie's father, Brian Mammoccio. "She was caring and honest and full of life and spark."

The family was on their way home from a toddler's birthday party at the nearby Westville Power Boat Association when Ritter crashed the sports car.

"The vehicle was modified with specialized tires and engine accessories to include a roll cage to make the vehicle specially designed to race at private racetracks," said police in a statement.

It's still unclear what caused the crash but police say speed is being looked at as a contributing factor.



"Cherish every moment you have with your children because you never know when that moment can be taken away. I only got eight years with mine," said Mammoccio.

Toxicology results for Ritter are still pending, according to the Westville Police Department.

