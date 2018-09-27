'We've searched everywhere': 911 call released in search for missing NC boy

EMBED </>More Videos

The search contiunes for a missing 6-year-old boy from Gastonia, who was last seen Saturday afternoon

GASTONIA, N.C. --
As authorities continue to search for a 6-year-old boy last seen in a North Carolina park on Saturday, they have released the 911 call associated with the missing person case.

The caller was a part-time employee with the parks and recreation department.

"We got a missing kid," the man told dispatchers. He was referring to 6-year-old Maddox Ritch, who police say has autism and is nonverbal.



He disappeared around 1:30 p.m. Saturday after going to Rankin Lake Park with his father and another adult.


Ian Ritch told police that his son ran off. He said when they started running after Maddox, they lost sight of him.

The 911 caller said the boy had disappeared about an hour before he called. "We searched everywhere," he said.

He also told dispatchers that the parents were at the park looking for the boy.

In an exclusive interview with ABC News, Maddox's father said he can't stand the thought of where his son might be right now.

"It's been hard to sleep," he said. "I feel guilty because I can go into a house, lay down in a bed, and my little boy might be out there in the woods."

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the location of Maddox.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing boymissing children911 callNorth Carolina
Top Stories
Bartender shot and killed in West Philadelphia
Teen injured when bullets strike North Philadelphia home
High drama in Senate as Kavanaugh-Ford hearing nears
Here's what each of Brett Kavanaugh's accusers says
Man wounded in Upper Darby drive-by shooting
Prosecutors: Fake N.J. dentist botches teen's braces at wife's practice
SEPTA bus and car collide in Montco, 5 injured
DA: Rampage suspect took own life, son tried to warn grandparents
Show More
Woman arrested amid manhunt for child rape suspect
New Jersey officials limiting activities at microbreweries
Action News team to give clues on Jeopardy!
Indictment: Man used frying pan, knives to kill aunt
Texas man accused of gluing daughter's mouth and eyes shut
More News