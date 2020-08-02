4 people shot following argument in Kensington, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a quadruple shooting in the city's Kensington section Sunday morning.It happened around 3:30 a.m. on the 3100 block of Weymouth Street.Police said an argument turned violent and gunfire broke out injuring four people. Investigators found 52 shell casings in the street.Authorities said a 24-year-old man was shot once in the backside, a 29-year-old woman was shot in the leg, a 35-year-old woman was also shot in the leg and a 21-year-old female was shot in the shoulder.All four people were taken to Temple University Hospital where they are listed in stable condition.Police said one juvenile was taken into custody for possession of an illegal firearm, but they have not said if he is the person responsible for the shooting.The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.