What to do if you're returning to a flooded home

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's what to do after you return to your home in a flood. (Accuweather)

After a flood, homeowners can take steps to ensure the safety of their houses and give them the best outcome possible with the insurance company.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) warns that you should check for any visible structural damage, such as warping, loosened or cracked foundation elements, cracks, and holes before entering the home and contact utility companies if you suspect damage to water, gas, electric, and sewer lines. Watch the Accuweather video above to see what steps to take in your home after flood waters subside.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
severe weatheraccuweather
Top Stories
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
Flooding: Kids rescued from car; Pennsylvania Turnpike shut down
AccuWeather: Flash Flood Watch
Triple shooting outside graduation party in East Oak Lane
Aretha Franklin gravely ill in Detroit
1 killed in Coatesville crash
1 injured, 1 in custody after Northeast Philadelphia crash
Woman shot in East Mt. Airy
Show More
Bridgeton woman murdered outside her home
N.J. enacts law requiring recess for students in grades K-5
In wake of critical book, Trump calls Omarosa 'a lowlife'
Source: Eagles' signing of Christian Hackenberg no reflection of Carson Wentz's health
Plastic bags, straws banned in Atlantic County parks
More News