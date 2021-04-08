WATCH
VIDEOS
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Links from Action News
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Localish
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Help With An Antenna
shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Philly Proud
Visions
Overheard at Tredici
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
What to know: Brood X cicadas, spotted lanternflies coming to Philadelphia area
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
EMBED <>
More Videos
What to know: Brood X cicadas, spotted lanternflies coming to Philadelphia area
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 4 critically wounded in Bryan, Texas, workplace shooting
PennDOT activates variable speed limit signs on I-76 to balance traffic
Federal, local officials announce 'All Hands on Deck' initiative to combat violence
Syrup spill causing sticky situation in Montco
Ex-NFL pro killed 5, including 2 children, then self in SC
Philly police identify suspect killed in gun battle with officers following traffic stop
Biden tightens some gun controls, says much more needed
Show More
Man charged with ethnic intimidation following Chinatown assault
NJ vaccine sites receive more doses; second FEMA site opens in Philadelphia
Construction firm accused of violating prevailing wage laws
Worries over Cheyney's basketball team after COVID cuts
Fire that ripped through NJ apartments does not appear suspicious
More TOP STORIES News