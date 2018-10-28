PITTSBURGH --Officials have released the names of all 11 victims killed in a shooting Saturday at a synagogue in Pittsburgh. The group includes a pair of brothers and a husband and wife. Here's what we know about the victims:
Melvin Wax, 88, of Squirrel Hill, Pittsburgh
Fellow members of the New Light Congregation, which rented space in the lower level of the Tree of Life Synagogue, said Wax was a kind man and a pillar of the congregation, filling just about every role except cantor.
Myron Snider spoke late Saturday about his friend who would stay late to tell jokes with him. He said "Mel," a retired accountant, was unfailingly generous.
"He was such a kind, kind person," said Snider, chairman of the congregation's cemetery committee. "When my daughters were younger, they would go to him, and he would help them with their federal income tax every year. Never charged them."
Jerry Rabinowitz, 66, of Edgewood Borough
Former Allegheny County Deputy District Attorney Law Claus sent an email to his former co-workers Sunday asking them to pass along his condolences to the family of Jerry Rabinowitz, a personal physician.
Claus said Rabinowitz was more than a physician for him and his family for the past three decades, saying, "he was truly a trusted confidant and healer." He said Rabinowitz had an uplifting demeanor and would provide sage advice.
Joyce Fienberg, 75, of Oakland, Pittsburgh
Richard Gottfried, 65, of Ross Township
Rose Mallinger, 97, of Squirrel Hill, Pittsburgh
Cecil Rosenthal, 59, of Squirrel Hill, Pittsburgh
David Rosenthal, 54, (brother of Cecil), of Squirrel Hill
Bernice Simon, 84, of Wilkinsburg
Sylvan Simon, 86, (husband of Bernice), of Wilkinsburg
Daniel Stein, 71, of Squirrel Hill, Pittsburgh
Irving Younger, 69, of Mt. Washington, Pittsburgh
A gunman, identified by investigators as Robert Gregory Bowers, opened fire at the Tree of Life Synagogue on Saturday during worship services.
Authorities said he expressed hatred of Jews during the rampage and told them afterward that Jews were committing genocide and he wanted them all to die, according to charging documents made public Sunday.
Two other people in the synagogue, a man and woman, were wounded by Bowers and are in stable condition.
Bowers was charged Saturday with 11 counts of criminal homicide, six counts of aggravated assault and 13 counts of ethnic intimidation. He was also charged in a 29-count federal criminal complaint that included charges of obstructing the free exercise of religious beliefs, which is a federal hate crime, and using a firearm to commit murder.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.