What we know about the victims in Boulder King Soopers grocery store shooting

By Alisha Ebrahimji and Holly Yan, CNN
BOULDER, Colo. -- Rikki Olds was a vivacious, strong, and independent young woman who worked as a front-end manager at a King Soopers grocery store.

"She was so energetic and charismatic and she was a shining light in this dark world," her uncle Bob Olds said.

On Monday, after a shooting rampage at the supermarket, her family panicked when they couldn't reach her.

"We had to wait and agonize over her fate for several hours," Bob Olds said.

"After calls to the police department and every local hospital and the coroner's office, we finally received a call back from the coroner's office."

Olds was one of 10 victims inexplicably gunned down at the grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.

The first police officer to arrive on the scene, Eric Talley, was among those killed, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said.

The chief also identified the names and ages of the eight other victims:

  • Denny Stong - 20
  • Neven Stanisic - 23
  • Tralona Bartkowiak - 49
  • Suzanne Fountain - 59
  • Teri Leiker - 51
  • Kevin Mahoney - 61
  • Lynn Murray - 62
  • Jody Waters - 65


A father of 7 was among those killed



Officer Talley ran into danger as the first officer to respond to a call "about a possible person with a patrol rifle," the police chief said.

"I have to tell you the heroic action of this officer when he responded to the scene," Herold said.

She said Talley, 51, had been on the force since 2010.

The veteran officer is survived by his wife and seven children, his father Homer Talley told CNN affiliate KUSA.

"He loved his family more than anything," Homer Talley said.

Officer Talley's bravery was obvious on his last day of duty, his family said.

"Didn't surprise me he was the first one there," his father said.

