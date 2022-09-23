'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' season 3 premieres Sunday

The third season of 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune,' will premiere this Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. Mike Marza has the story.

There will be some star power spinning the wheel for the new season of 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.'

Celebrities will be back for season three, which premieres this Sunday.

"Celebrities are not all that different in that in terms of their excitement for about being on the show, you forget because we take it for granted but we're part of popular culture here we've been here forever, and people grew up with it whether they're in show business or work in a supermarket," Pat Sajak said. "So it's funny to see a lot of them are as excited if not more excited that some of the quote regular folks."

Celebrities from music to sports will be playing for a million-dollar prize for their charity of choice including former New York Giant Tiki Barber.

"By the way he's not just an NFL veteran, he's a 'Wheel of Fortune' veteran," Sajak said. "Back in 2001, we did an NFL week, we used to pair NFL guys with civilians so they could play as a team and Tiki played, he didn't remember how he did I think he's probably erased that from his memory."

Pat Sajak and Vanna White will lead the players through the game they've been hosting for four decades.

"Doing a game show when you're a celebrity, you're really putting yourself out there in a way you might not watch the show as often as someone else, it's easy to make a misstep and you have to carry that with you the rest of your life," Sajak said. "I used to do 'Jeopardy!' occasionally, I stopped because the downside was way too great."

'Celebrity Jeopardy!' is also back with a grand prize of $1 million to the winner's charity.

It's giving famous faces the chance to compete in part of pop culture while raising money for a good cause.

"Everybody in show businesses assumes everybody knows everybody in show business, and that's not true," Sajak said.