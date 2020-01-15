Parents will go to great lengths to take care of their children, even when kids are adults.
But sometimes, financial help for adult children can get out of hand.
The experts at MoneyTalksNews have some tips to help you close the bank of mom and dad.
The National Endowment for Financial Education says 59% of parents provide money to their adult kids after they've finished school.
It's natural to want to help your kids get started in life.
But when that financial help starts hurting you financially, it's time to cut that cord.
Here are some tips:
First, have a conversation. Express your support, set goals and discuss how to reach them.
Next, make a plan to end the help, including specific dates.
Then, offer help that doesn't involve cash: babysit if they need time to work or job hunt, or use your business connections to help them land a better gig.
If you're helping with credit cards or student loans, helping keep things current is one thing: co-signing a loan is something else entirely. If your kid defaults on that cosigned loan, you're on the hook.
Help them create a budget: one that focuses on destroying debt and saving for the future.
And finally, lead by example.
Pay your bills on time, work on your credit score and save where you can.
Another way to help without footing all their bills: Keep adult children on your cellphone or car insurance plans.
It's less expensive for them, and won't cost you anything, as long as they pay their portion.
When, and how, should you cut off adult children?
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News