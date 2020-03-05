television

Tech thriller 'Devs' promises a mind-bending journey

By Andrea Lans
LOS ANGELES -- Alex Garland delivers another mind-bending tech thriller that will have audiences begging the question: "What is Devs?" The new FX on Hulu miniseries explores the consequences of technology, set to the backdrop of a near-future Silicon Valley.

Sonoya Mizuno plays Lily Chan, who delves into the mystery of "Devs" after her boyfriend goes missing immediately after accepting a position within the tech division. While the miniseries is presented as a sci-fi thriller, the show encompasses a multitude of themes.

"It is full of different love relationships...interwoven with ideas about philosophy and science and religion and what it means to be alive," Mizuno previously told On The Red Carpet.

Mostly known for his comedic work, Nick Offerman took on a serious role for this miniseries playing the enigmatic, bearded CEO of tech company Amaya. Offerman claimed that it's not necessarily the invention of a particular technology that could lead to the demise of humanity.

"When our gadgets work too well, unfortunately it's human beings who are going to be operating them...and that's going to spell trouble," Offerman said.

While we don't exactly know what mysterious technology the "Devs" division is producing, Garland revealed that they're creating this technology "to provide answers to [existential] questions."



Actress Alison Pill offered up one of the central themes "Devs" explores: Whether or not the universe is deterministic (a philosophical theory which denotes that all events are determined by previously existing causes, eradicating notions of free will).

One thing is for certain: this show will leave audiences with questions and philosophical theories to stew over as the episodes air. Amid a slew cliffhangers, the mystery of "Devs" will unravel during the limited series' eight-episode run. However, Garland promises that audiences will feel a sense of closure by the finale.

"I think it will stay with you," actor Stephen McKinley Henderson said.

The first two episodes of "Devs" are now streaming on Hulu.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityhuluactortelevisiontechnology
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
TELEVISION
'Barkskins' brings clash of cultures from bestselling novel to life
ABC orders new series 'Big Sky,' 'Call Your Mother'
Holey Moley is back and warning, you may get wet!
Michael Jordan docu-series 'The Last Dance' to air on ABC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Show More
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
More TOP STORIES News