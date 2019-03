Where to catch Open Mic Nights around Philly

Open Mic Nights around Philly

Ducis Rodgers rounds up some local open mic nights where you can test your talents.Thursday night Open Mic1310 Drury St, Philadelphia, PA 19107Tuesday night Open Mic1315 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19103Monday night Open Mic on South Street401 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19147Tuesday night Open Mic2031 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19103