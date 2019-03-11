Open Mic Nights around Philly
Ducis Rodgers rounds up some local open mic nights where you can test your talents.
McGillin's Old Ale House | Facebook
Thursday night Open Mic
1310 Drury St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Time | Facebook
Tuesday night Open Mic
1315 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
MilkBoy | Facebook
Monday night Open Mic on South Street
401 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Helium Comedy Club | Facebook
Tuesday night Open Mic
2031 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
Where to catch Open Mic Nights around Philly
FYI PHILLY
TOP STORIES
Show More