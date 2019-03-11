FYI Philly

Where to catch Open Mic Nights around Philly

EMBED <>More Videos

We rounded up four spots in the city for open mic nights.

Open Mic Nights around Philly
Ducis Rodgers rounds up some local open mic nights where you can test your talents.


McGillin's Old Ale House | Facebook
Thursday night Open Mic
1310 Drury St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Time | Facebook
Tuesday night Open Mic
1315 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19107



MilkBoy | Facebook
Monday night Open Mic on South Street
401 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Helium Comedy Club | Facebook
Tuesday night Open Mic

2031 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
center city philadelphiaentertainmentfyi phillyfyi nightlife
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
FYI Philly: It's (almost) spring time in the city
FYI Philly: Martin Guitar
Alessi recipes: Cioppino and Spring Asparagus; Baby Kale Quinoa
Made in Philly: Haddonfield's Secret Garden's Kombucha
TOP STORIES
2 found dead in West Norriton Township, Pa. home
Police: 2 teens found shot to death in Wilmington home
3,200 pounds of cocaine seized at NJ port, largest in 25 years
Preschool in Center City evacuated for structural damage
Nebraska police "pull over" Mustang made entirely of snow
Eagles sign Jason Peters to 1-year contract
Teen shot multiple times in SW Philly
Show More
Fire rips through 3 North Philadelphia businesses
'Car hoarder' has collection removed
Last chance to use Payless gift cards
Boy, 14, stabbed to death over brownie, friend says
AccuWeather: Sunshine, Blustery Today
More TOP STORIES News