FYI Philly checks out Lucky's Trading Co., Madiras, The Bent Spoon and other great local eateries

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Hosts Alicia Vitarelli and TaRhonda Thomas check out Philadelphia spots for every taste, from Lucky's Trading Post to Ummi Dee's.

Lucky's Trading Company cranking out 4 food concepts in one kitchen

Lucky's Trading Company started as a ghost kitchen concept with hopes of serving takeout in a post-pandemic world.

It quickly became a neighborhood favorite in Manayunk, growing to include four different food concepts with each taking a different day part to host guests for dine in or take out service.

The Biscuit Lady takes on breakfast from Thursday to Sunday, featuring homemade buttermilk biscuits used for seven different breakfast sandwiches smothered in house made sausage gravy.

The Sunshine Sandwich Shop takes over for lunch hours with an array of classic sandwiches from Roast Pork to cheesesteaks, hoagies and the Joplin, a fried green tomato sandwich with bacon and tzatziki.

There are two options for dinner. Eda's Pizzeria uses 48-hour fermented dough to create New Haven-inspired pizzas with a garlic forward house made sauce.

You can create your own pizza or pick from a growing menu of specialty pies.

Lucky's Roadside Stand is the fourth option, featuring menu items from Lucky's Last Chance, the Manayunk and Queen Village spot famous for its award-winning burgers.

You can also find a local market featuring pickles, hot sauces, lip balms and more from mostly local makers.

Managing partner Chris Barnes and his team came up with the idea to serve Lucky's Last chance takeout out of the Trading Company.

However, it quickly became much more than a takeout destination.

Lucky's Trading Company | Facebook | Instagram

5154 Ridge Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19128

The Biscuit Lady | Facebook | Instagram

Macho's Delish Mix brings healthy fast casual to Cobbs Creek

New restaurant entrepreneurs Ab Francis and Sheldon Gerwood show their hustle every day, by handing out flyers in the middle of traffic on Cobbs Creek Parkway.

They literally drive traffic to their brand-new spot, Macho's Delish Mix.

The bright and open space specializes in fresh, made-to-order salads and bowls, plus wraps, burritos, nachos, and fresh fruit smoothies.

Customers can choose their own ingredients to build their own combinations.

Proteins like chicken, steak, shrimp, or birria beef can be added to fresh greens or grains, then topped with anything from chopped veggies to tofu and avocado.

The concept is new for the neighborhood and revives a corner that had been abandoned for years.

Macho's Delish Mix | Facebook | Instagram

6249 Catharine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19143

267-787-5178

open 11am-8pm every day

Madira Bar and Grill Relaunched with a whole new look in South Philly

Madira Bar and Grill is a neighborhood bar in Point Breeze offering authentic Indian food and 24 craft beers.

The restaurant closed in 2019 but re-opened in July with a whole new look.

The space now has exposed brick, wooden tables, four televisions, and a pool table downstairs where you can also watch sports.

Owner Gary Patel wanted to create an affordable neighborhood bar with the food he grew up with.

Some popular food items are Chicken Tikka Masala and Garlic Naan.

Vegan and vegetarian options are available. The Chana Amritsari uses white chickpeas in an Indian-style curry.

"The Pat" is their citywide drink using a pint of Kona Big Wave and a shot of quality house bourbon.

You can cheer on the Birds with an Eagles-themed cocktail called "The Bleed Green, a guava margarita with a tamarind and tajin rim.

Try their old-fashioned, called the "Bourbon Bonfire," with maple syrup, walnut bitters, and cinnamon wood chips for a smoky effect.

Madira Bar and Grill |Facebook

1252 S 21st St, Philadelphia, PA 19146

The Bent Spoon is serving up the flavors of fall one scoop at a time

In the Palmer Square neighborhood, a small ice cream shop is earning big accolades.

The Bent Spoon opened almost 20 years ago and continues to rack up awards: earning a spot on Thrillist's list of Best Ice Cream Shops in America.

Founding partners Gab Carbone and Matt Errico took their interests in organic growing and sustainable practices and turned them into ice cream - making unique flavors aligned with what grows seasonally.

Right now, fall flavors include Roasted Pumpkin, Vegan Ginger Snap, Baked Apple, and Butternut Squash - all made with fresh, local produce.

For Thanksgiving, look for Sweet Potato Casserole and stuffing ice cream - made from organic celery and sage, some maitake mushrooms, and fairtrade chocolate-covered breadcrumbs.

The Bent Spoon | Facebook | Instagram

35 Palmer Square West, Princeton, N.J. 08542

609-924-2368

open daily at 12:00pm

Delco cat café helping friendly foster felines find new homes

If you are a cat lover, we have a must-visit destination for you in Delaware County.

The Cat Nook Café in Norwood, Pennsylvania offers a comfortable spot for people to hang out with some friendly foster felines, even if they're not looking to adopt.

Action News Photojournalist Dan Sheridan takes us inside the nonprofit.

For more information on the café and their adoptable cats, visit https://catnookcafe.com/

2024 Philadelphia Flower Show theme revealed

The theme for the 2024 Pennsylvania Horticultural Society Philadelphia Flower Show is "United by Flowers."

PHS said it's a celebration of the sense of community created when hundreds of thousands of people from all over the region and the world come together at the Pennsylvania Convention Center to marvel at the beauty of gardens.

There will be bond-building activities, from floral bouquets you can arrange with a friend in matching mugs to wear-one-share-one United by Flowers pins.

WATCH: The 2023 6abc Philadelphia Flower Show Special

This is the 195th Philadelphia Flower Show and the theme is meant to honor everyone, from the professional designers to amateur competitors, as well as floral-clad fashionistas looking for that perfect selfie and families who've made going to the flower show an annual tradition.

To get your tickets, visit the 2024 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show website.

The event will be held from March 2-10 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Embrace nature in the Poconos at Woodland Villas at Great Wolf Lodge

At Great Wolf Lodge in the Pocono Mountains, you can stay in the brand-new Woodland Villas, providing you with scenic outdoor living spaces to enjoy.

These new spaces were designed by HGTV star, Nate Berkus, who envisioned a place that embraced nature and surrounding scenery, perfect for taking in those stunning views!

Guests can also enjoy the outdoor dining table where you can play ping pong. Adults and children alike are destined to find something to love about the Villas.

Each Woodland Villa has three bedrooms that fit up to 10 guests and can even be conjoined to accommodate larger parties.

As a bonus, the outdoor waterpark was expanded to have 20 slides within 120,000 square feet of space. There is a new pool as well as a hot tub and cozy fire pits to create an outdoor oasis for all.

This also includes a new toddler area, two new elevated dining locations, and the Grand Lobby was redesigned with self-check-in kiosks.

Guests can also take part in centralized entertainment like the new morning workout created in partnership with actress and fitness enthusiast, Gabrielle Union.

Great Wolf Lodge welcomes guests of all ages to enjoy their spacious and elevated spaces.

Arden Theatre Company presents 'What the Constitution Means to Me'

In "What the Constitution Means to Me", playwright Heidi Schreck revisits being a 15-year-old high school debater.

"You don't write a show like this unless you have something to say," says Director Jennifer Childs.

Childs says Schreck examines the question "who is left out of the Constitution?"

Jessica Bedford stars in the show as Heidi Schreck.

"(Schreck) does have a love for the Constitution," says Childs. "But also, there have been some decisions made in its interpretation, over the course of history, that have not been great for women."

Schreck won many competitions and scholarships for her Constitutional debates.

"She stood up in front of a room of grownups and people listened to her," says Bedford. "And that was really transformative for her."

"Now in her 40s, she's kind of reflecting back on why the Constitution was so important to her, and how the decisions that were made and the things that are written about in the Constitution have affected and continue to affect her life," says Childs.

Bedford says Schreck is now asking the questions - "what is my relationship to that document now? And what do I find that it actually says about me, and about my place in this country?"

"She's bold enough, and willing enough, to go to the personal in order to sort of explode out some of these truths. And she's funny too," says Bedford.

"There's something very powerful about somebody standing up and telling a story about themselves that is true," says Childs.

The show ends with a live debate that includes two current Philadelphia high school debaters.

"And they have to debate against Jessica, who's playing Heidi, as to whether or not the Constitution should be abolished," says Childs.

"This document was written by a certain demographic for a certain demographic. This country now holds a lot more than that," says Bedford. "I really hope that audiences leave thinking."

The Arden Theatre Company presents What the Constitution Means to Me through Dec. 10.

What the Constitution Means to Me | Tickets

The Arden Theatre Company

40 N. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106