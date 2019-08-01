Where to go, things to do before summer ends

Looking for a quick getaway? Alicia Vitarelli takes to a few Philadelphia locations that make for a great staycation. The list includes the brand new Four Seasons Philadelphia atop the new Comcast Technology Center. We visit the newly renovated Rittenhouse hotel boasting one of the city's top spas and celebrating their 30th anniversary. And take a look at how the Sonesta Hotel is bringing an artist's touch to your stay along with one of the city's largest outdoor heated pools. Time for check in.
Morey's Piers, the classic seaside amusement park, is celebrating half a century. The park, which has been family-owned since 1969, is going all out to celebrate, constructing a brand new Tram Car Rollercoaster (opening soon), and showcasing new brews and food.
Topgolf is golfing fun for the whole family
Topgolf is a multi-level, indoor/outdoor driving range that makes golf 'everyone's game'! Whether you go to play or not, you can still find plenty of entertainment options -- from food and drink, to spaces for lounging. Expert golfers and amateurs alike can swing a club in a setting designed to offer groups - families included - a chance to have fun together.
From a Central American street food spot dishing out Instagram-worthy churro sundaes to a Kensington coffee shop making artisan gelato with 14 ears of corn or a full pound of basil, you never know where you might find summer's favorite refresher.
Philadelphia Magazine Ice Cream Guide: 9 Unexpected Places to Get Incredible Ice Cream in Philly
Backyard barbecuing tips from competitive grillers the Honey Bears
The husband and wife Honey Bears team compete all over the tri-state region and have some tips for your grill.
One-pot meals you can make in 30 minutes or less - In the Kitchen with Alessi
Gina Gannon goes In the Kitchen with Alessi Foods and Redner's Markets for two one-pot meals that will save you time this fall. Registered dietitian Meredith McGrath takes us through the recipes that will have families eating good as the busy school and activity season kicks into gear. These are easy recipes you can make in less than 30 minutes. Plus, you could win a $100 gift card to Redner's Markets.
The 17th Atlantic City Air Show
The Atlantic City Air Show is back for its 17th year on Aug 21. The all-day event has become one of the beach town's signature events. Aerial performers will be on display for nearly a half-million visitors. Jeannette Reyes has a preview and some ideas of where to get a bite to eat, a cocktail and a great seat for the show.
Rodin Museum's Garden Bar returns with a groundbreaking exhibit
For the first time in its 90 year history, the Rodin Museum is showcasing sculptures not done by Rodin.
Shelter Me: From the South to Spice Finch
It's the story of one local Philadelphia Executive Chef and a shelter pup. Tara, a dog recently featured on Shelter Me a few weeks ago has found a loving home with a newly-wed couple.
