Food & Drink

White Claw unleashing 3 new fan-demanded seltzer flavors

Social media is serious about its White Claw!

The top-selling spiked seltzer brand in the country is adding lemon, watermelon and tangerine flavors thanks to more than 70,000 requests from social media.

They join White Claw's lineup of five existing flavors, which include black cherry, ruby grapefruit, lime, raspberry and mango.

White Claw, which is produced by Anthony Brands, came out in 2016 and exploded with social media memes last summer.

White Claw controls about 60 percent of the hard seltzer beverage category in the United States, but competition is tightening.

Deep-pocketed rivals have all begun selling their take on the drink.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfooddrinkingalcohol
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Show More
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
More TOP STORIES News