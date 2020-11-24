holiday

Annual White House turkey pardon ceremony: WATCH LIVE

The National Turkey Federation is presenting the two birds. They are named Corn and Cob in honor of their home state of Iowa.
By Kevin Frekking
WASHINGTON -- In an annual Thanksgiving tradition, President Donald Trump will offer a reprieve to a pair of meaty turkeys as he makes a public appearance Tuesday following the Nov. 3 elections.

The National Turkey Federation is presenting the two birds. They are named Corn and Cob in honor of their home state of Iowa. One will be declared the national Thanksgiving turkey, though both will retire to a new home on the campus of Iowa State University.

It's not the first time the typically light-hearted turkey pardon ceremony has taken place in a tense time for the nation.

EMBED More News Videos

This White House handout video shows Corn and Cob, the two turkeys that will be pardoned Tuesday at the White House.



Trump used last year's pardon to make jokes about the impeachment process. The House would go on to approve two articles of impeachment the next month and the Senate would subsequently vote to acquit him.

In 2018, Trump's joked about one of the turkeys contesting the pardon election. The scenario he described bears a striking resemblance to the one he faces today.

"This was a fair election," the president joked. "Unfortunately, Carrots refused to concede and demanded a recount, and we're still fighting with Carrots. But I will tell you, we've come to a conclusion. Carrots. I'm sorry to tell you, the result did not change. That's too bad for Carrots."

The practice of sending a turkey to a farm became the norm under President Ronald Reagan. But George H.W. Bush established the annual turkey pardon tradition in 1989 by sparing a 50-pound (23-kilogram) bird as animal rights activists picketed nearby.

EMBED More News Videos

First lady Melania Trump attends a small outdoor ceremony on the White House driveway to mark the arrival of the large Christmas tree that will adorn the White House Blue Room on Monday, Nov. 23.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.holidaythe white housethanksgivingmelania trumpu.s. & worldpresident donald trumpturkey
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
HOLIDAY
Carson Kressley guest co-hosts Thanksgiving Day celebration
Take a tour of this Christmas wonderland of holiday decor!
How to cook Thanksgiving dinner sides, desserts
White House still planning holiday parties despite COVID-19 warnings
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. elections results certified, Biden wins over Trump
Frankford family says boy, 12, shot through front door was assassinated
COVID-19 vaccine no 'walk in the park,' CDC committee says
Pennsylvania Thanksgiving eve alcohol ban upsets business owners
Biden signals stark shift with new national security team
15 alleged mobsters in Philly, South Jersey face charges
US could nearly double its COVID-19 cases in coming months
Show More
How to find your local COVID-19 testing site
Record-level need for Food Bank of South Jersey
Fatal crash shuts down portion of Schuylkill Expressway
'Dancing with the Stars' crowns champions for Season 29
AccuWeather: Sunny and Chilly Today, Rainy Thanksgiving
More TOP STORIES News