Whitehall Township police investigating accidental shooting of 2-year-old child

WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Whitehall Township are investigating an accidental shooting involving a young child on Monday.It happened around 11 a.m. at a home on the 4100 block of Springmill Road.Police say they responded to an area hospital after a two-year-old child was injured after suffering an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.The child suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.It's unclear how the child obtained the gun at this time.