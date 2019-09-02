Whitehall Township police investigating accidental shooting of 2-year-old child

WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Whitehall Township are investigating an accidental shooting involving a young child on Monday.

It happened around 11 a.m. at a home on the 4100 block of Springmill Road.

Police say they responded to an area hospital after a two-year-old child was injured after suffering an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The child suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

It's unclear how the child obtained the gun at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
whitehall townshippennsylvania newsgun safetyaccidental shooting
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Robbers pepper spray business owner, take $27k from deposit bag 
NJ parade canceled after 'destructive devices' found in home
Hurricane Dorian, now a Category 4 storm, still pummeling Bahamas
4 bodies recovered, dozens missing after boat fire off California coast
AccuWeather: Spotty Showers, Strong Storms Today
Man charged with theft of collection box from Philadelphia church
New food options at Lincoln Financial Field this football season
Show More
Kevin Hart suffers "major back injuries" in car crash
What it looks like inside the eye of Hurricane Dorian
Police chase, shooting ends in crash; 4 injured including 2 officers
Prosecutors: Murder suspect says he was trying to leave drug trade
No charges against MetroPCS employee who killed robbery suspect
More TOP STORIES News